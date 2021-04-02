Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to announce sales of $13.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $15.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $102.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLDR traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,946,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,245. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.77.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

