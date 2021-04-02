Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.79 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.73 ($0.07). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,634,098 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £66.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

