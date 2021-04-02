Veil Price Up 17.8% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1,130.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

