Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

