Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.