Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $279.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.