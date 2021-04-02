Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,889,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 76,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $113.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

