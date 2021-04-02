Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $85.99 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

