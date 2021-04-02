Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,907,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000.

VUG traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.38. The stock had a trading volume of 959,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.52 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

