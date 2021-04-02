VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PPH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. 18,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,307. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $71.15.

