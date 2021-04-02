VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 311.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.53% of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISRA stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34.

