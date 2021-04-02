VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

ANGL stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.