VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $122.88 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average of $173.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

