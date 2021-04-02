Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51). 52,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 87,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.46. The company has a market capitalization of £44.27 million and a PE ratio of -10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Van Elle Company Profile (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

