Valueworks LLC Lowers Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Valueworks LLC trimmed its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,260 shares during the period. Genworth Financial comprises about 2.1% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned about 0.17% of Genworth Financial worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 303.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,003,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 754,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,863. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

