Valeura Energy’s (VLU) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Valeura Energy (LON:VLU)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 60 ($0.78). Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s previous close.

LON VLU opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £26.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.40. Valeura Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 13.75 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

