Valeura Energy’s (VLU) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Valeura Energy (LON:VLU)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 60 ($0.78). Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s previous close.
LON VLU opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £26.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.40. Valeura Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 13.75 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.51.
About Valeura Energy
