Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 170.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 15,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.04. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $83.28 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

