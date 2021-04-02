Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
UETMF opened at $18.40 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40.
About Universal Entertainment
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.