Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UETMF opened at $18.40 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

