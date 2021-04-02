United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Holdings Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,619 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.94% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 18,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period.

Shares of USL stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.