United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 267.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.46 and a 200 day moving average of $292.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $116.00 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

