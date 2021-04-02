United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,667 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

