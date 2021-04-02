United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Equinix by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 91,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $678.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $719.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.