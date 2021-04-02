United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 116.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,814,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $103.44 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day moving average is $165.75.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

