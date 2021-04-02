United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Progressive by 904.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,093,000 after purchasing an additional 856,864 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

The Progressive stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

