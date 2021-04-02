United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UBOH opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Bancshares has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

