United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $60.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($7.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($6.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

UAL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.37.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,044,000 after buying an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Airlines by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,487,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.