Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. Unilever has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

