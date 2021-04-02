UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,022. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

