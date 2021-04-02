UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $224.99. The company had a trading volume of 79,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,022. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

