Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

UFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

UFI stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Unifi has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,926,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at $3,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Unifi by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.