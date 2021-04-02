UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.23% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1,316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 327,839 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

