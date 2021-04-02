UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 6,345 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $99.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

