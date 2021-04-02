UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.