UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 7,800 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $373.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.82.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

