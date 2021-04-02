UBS Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,501 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,014% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,512. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,441,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 556.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 276,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

