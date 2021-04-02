UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
POYYF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.
Polymetal International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.