Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

