U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 38.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLCA. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $967.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,811,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

