U.S. Concrete Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,193 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 920% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.
NASDAQ USCR opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $78.99.
U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
USCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
