U.S. Concrete Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,193 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 920% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $300,636. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

