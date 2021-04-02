Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,003,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 473,641 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 189,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $104,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

