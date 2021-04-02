Twinbeech Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

