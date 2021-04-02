Twinbeech Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 103,159 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $95,832,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 773,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

