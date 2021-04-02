Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $466,000 Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,608,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 233,883 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

