Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $372,000 in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of PTCT opened at $49.19 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

