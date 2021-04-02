Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $335,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

