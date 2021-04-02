Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $311,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $213.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.09 and a 12-month high of $224.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.22.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

