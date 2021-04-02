Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,092 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after buying an additional 285,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after buying an additional 54,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,097. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

