Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 7th

Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve Seas Investment Company II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

In related news, CEO Dimitri Elkin purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

