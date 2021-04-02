Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Up 12.1%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. 24,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,206,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

