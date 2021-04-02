Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,983,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 591,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 437,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,944. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $966.35 million, a P/E ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

